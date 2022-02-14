-
The University of Louisville has reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired last year after two decades in…
Former University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the university’s athletic…
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has fired athletic director Tom Jurich.The action Wednesday afternoon came during a special board meeting.…
Charlie Strong has officially joined the ranks of the highest-paid college football coaches in the country. The University of Louisville has approved a…