For the second time in the last three seasons, the WKU football team will face Central Michigan in a bowl game. The Toppers learned Sunday afternoon…
After 32 years as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, WKU has now officially become a member of the newly re-aligned, 14 member Conference USA. It's a…
The men’s tennis program at WKU has become a victim of university budget cuts. Director of Athletics Todd Stewart announced late Tuesday the…
With the largest collegiate athletic conferences pushing to allow extra financial benefits for players, smaller schools like WKU are wondering how such…
Despite reports that WKU could be close to naming a new football coach, the school's athletic director is refusing to address such speculation.In a phone…
WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart has issued a statement regarding football coach Bobby Petrino's decision to leave the school for the University of…
A published report says WKU athletic director Todd Stewart has met with the football team’s offensive coordinator in case current head coach Bobby Petrino…
WKU is adding another major-conference opponent to its football schedule. Athletic Director Todd Stewart says the Hilltoppers will travel to the…
WKU’s athletic director is predicting there will be changes coming to the organization that governs collegiate athletics. But Todd Stewart doesn’t think…
The WKU football team is hoping to continue the momentum established last weekend when they host Southern Mississippi Saturday night. The Hilltoppers are…