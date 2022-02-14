-
The relentless COVID-19 pandemic has intensified America's nursing shortage. Now, Kentucky nurses who work in schools, long-term care facilities,…
-
The spike in COVID-19 cases that’s creating renewed stress on health care systems across the nation is causing dangerous staffing shortages in hospitals…
-
A health expert from The Medical Center in Bowling Green says the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t be crippling to Kentucky’s vaccination…
-
A new partnership will give some Western Kentucky University students a direct path to medical school without having to leave Warren County. Ground was…
-
The Medical Center at Bowling Green became the 16th affiliate to join the statewide network under the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer…
-
A Hart County hospital is being acquired by The Medical Center of Bowling Green.At an announcement in Horse Cave Monday morning, the leadership of Caverna…
-
A former president and chief executive officer of The Medical Center in Bowling Green has died. John Desmarais passed away Tueday at his home in Logan…