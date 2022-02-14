Terry Holiday

-
Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday is affirming a decision to allow 750 Warren County students to attend Bowling Green city schools this…
Education Week magazine has ranked Kentucky in the top ten in its annual assessment of school policy and standards.The commonwealth got two perfect scores…
Despite a short legislative session that’s expected to focus on pension reforms, Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday says lawmakers may…
Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday on Friday previewed an application process for public school districts wanting to operate more like charter…