A Tennessee-based company that operates one out of every six emergency rooms nationwide has convinced a jury that its doctors in Las Vegas were underpaid…
Tennessee’s Medicaid program has swelled during the pandemic. And now as it’s preparing to thin down, TennCare is expanding its team that handles…
Tennessee lawmakers rarely debate consequential legislation in the first few days of a session. But the General Assembly is forgoing precedent to alter…
Medicaid expansion remains a long shot in Tennessee. But a key lawmaker is pledging to give it a fair hearing this year.Details of the bill haven’t been…
Now the block grant ball is in the federal government’s court.Tennessee’s Medicaid agency has spent months redesigning TennCare, after the Trump…
TennCare will soon cover ride-hailing services to ferry patients to and from doctors visits. On Thursday, Lyft announced an expansion of its medical…
Tennessee’s Medicaid program is preparing to finalize the country’s first block grant application within days. The plan would reimagine the way the…
Tennessee is not exactly saying “yes” to expanding the state’s Medicaid program – known as TennCare. But it’s not saying “no” either.Governor Bill Haslam…
Opponents of expanding TennCare as envisioned in the Affordable Care Act say the country can’t afford to add to the national debt. But hospitals in…