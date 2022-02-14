-
An Owensboro man says he was fired after reporting racial discrimination by a co-worker.Jamar Jackson, an African-American told the local NAACP that he…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is sponsoring legislation that would reduce paperwork and streamline worker visa programs used by U.S. farmers. The Bowling…
-
Temporary work is the fastest growing industry in Kentucky. Clerical work may come to mind when you think about temporary agencies, but that’s a bit of a…
-
Temporary workers are needed for this year's Kentucky State Fair, and applications will be accepted starting Monday. The Courier-Journal says positions…