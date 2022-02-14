-
Parents across the country will begin receiving monthly payments Thursday as a part of an expansion of the child tax credit under the American Rescue…
In a year when Kentuckians struggled to pay their utilities bills because of a global pandemic, Louisville Gas and Electric’s parent company paid nothing…
Job losses, furloughs, and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced a record number of Kentuckians onto state unemployment rolls in 2020.Now,…
A new report from Pew Charitable Trusts shows tax revenues in Kentucky have rebounded to levels seen before the “Great Recession.” The report finds that a…
Gov. Matt Bevin says that if he’s reelected, he’ll push for changes to the state’s tax code, including a shift from the income tax to a sales tax and…
The city of Bowling Green is considering next steps for what are known as “Opportunity Zones”. The city recently held a workshop on the program, which is…
Coal companies controlled by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice have agreed to a settlement covering millions of dollars in overdue property…
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit against 23 coal companies owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, seeking more…
On the last day of the legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers are advancing new tax breaks that would benefit companies that are spread across multiple…