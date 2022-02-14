-
State officials say Kentucky’s latest round of tax amnesty will be a success. Tax delinquents have until 9 pm Friday to file their request for amnesty…
The Department of Revenue has fielded up to 1,000 calls a day in the final week of Kentucky's amnesty offer to delinquent taxpayers. The rising interest…
The deadline is nearing for delinquent Kentucky taxpayers to take advantage of an amnesty period. Kentucky officials say this is the first amnesty period…
Kentucky's long-awaited tax amnesty program will get started next month. The program is part of the two-year budget the General Assembly passed earlier…