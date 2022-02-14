-
Olympic gold medalist Claire Donahue is spending Tuesday on the campus of her alma mater, WKU. The former Hilltopper swimmer brought home a gold medal…
She may not have been in the pool Saturday, but former WKU swimmer Claire Donahue will bring home an Olympic gold medal just the same.The U.S. women's…
Former WKU swimmer Claire Donahue helped the United States 400 meter individual medley relay team advance to Saturday's finals by swimming in Friday's…
WKU graduate Claire Donahue won't be the only Olympic swimmer with ties to the Bluegrass State. Louisville native Clark Burckle has qualified for the…
****UPDATE: Donahue posted a career-best time of 57.82 seconds at the preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly Monday, putting her in second place at the…