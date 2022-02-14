-
-
-
-
-
A judge from northern Kentucky is reportedly not one of the three finalists President Trump is considering as a Supreme Court nominee.When Justice Anthony…
-
After the announcement of the retirement of the U.S. Supreme Court’s swing-voting Justice Anthony Kennedy, Mitch McConnell told a gathering of Kentucky…
-
-
Much of the media attention regarding Thursday's Supreme Court ruling understandably focused on the upholding of the individual mandate. Less publicized…
-
Reaction is pouring in from all over the country following Thursday’s Supreme Court decision to uphold the federal health care law. To find out what the…
-
The Executive Vice-President of Health Affairs at the University of Louisville is pleased with today's Supreme Court ruling upholding the President's…