-
The seven people found dead in Sumner County over the weekend include the father, mother and uncle of the suspect.The other four victims' relationship to…
-
A Middle Tennessee school system is apparently not getting a large increase in students, which was a focus in a budget fight. The Sumner County schools…
-
Sumner County, Tennessee students will start classes Thursday, following a nearly two week delay over school funding issues. The issue was resolved at…
-
There is no indication when public school classes will begin in Sumner County, Tennessee, despite an additional $2.2 million appropriation by the County…
-
Students in a northern Tennessee county are in limbo as the local school board continues to debate a budget impasse. The Tennessean reports the school…