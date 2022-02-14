student loans

-
A state lawmaker from Bowling Green is taking a second shot at convincing the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive student loan reform bill.The…
-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky wants to combat the rising debt load of many college students by allowing families to use retirement savings to pay off…
-
During a speech in Louisville Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an order forgiving federal student loan debt for permanently…
-
New research this month shows that West Virginia and Kentucky have some of the nation’s worst rates of student loan defaults.West Virginia had the highest…
-
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes on Sunday to promote a plan to relieve student loan debt.Warren has been…
-
Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is hoping to capitalize on the recent defeat of a bill addressing student loan debt.The Senator who sponsored…
-
The president of WKU is on the list of speakers at a forum on rising student debt being held by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.WKU President Gary…