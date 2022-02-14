-
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin weighed in on the potential state takeover of Louisville’s public school system; the leader of Kentucky’s…
-
Louisville’s practice of busing students around the city to try and create more diverse schools is under fire again as Kentucky education officials…
-
Governor Matt Bevin says problems in Louisville’s public school system are so severe that “we have got to make changes.” Bevin’s comments come a day after…
-
Kentucky’s interim commissioner of education has released an audit recommending that the state take over Louisville’s public school system.The state board…
-
This week in Kentucky politics, speculation flared that Kentucky’s new education leaders would try to take over Louisville’s public school district. Plus,…
-
Decades before the Kentucky Board of Education forced out former Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt two years before his contract was up, the…
-
The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.Wayne Lewis was named the interim…
-
Kentucky is launching a new initiative that will provide more students with computer science education classes from elementary to high school.Kentucky…
-
Kentucky’s education commissioner is offering details of how regulators could measure public schools’ progress improving and educating students. The move…