The University of Louisville has received a $1 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation to improve gender and racial equity in science,…
Schools in Kentucky, and across the nation, are making it a priority to develop a 21st Century workforce trained in the STEM subjects of science,…
Technology and innovation are buzzy terms often associated with places like Silicon Valley, Austin and the East Coast. But a report from the Information…
The Hardin County School System is preparing to host a group of international robotics teams ahead of a major competition next week in Louisville.The VEX…
WKU wants to convince more middle and high school girls to pursue classes in the STEM fields. More than 200 area girls in grades 5-12 will be on campus…
A financial gift from a corporation will allow a Hardin County high school to offer a curriculum designed to help students excel in the STEM fields.Dow…
WKU is part of a collaborative effort to increase the number of minority students pursuing degrees in the so-called “STEM” fields.WKU and eight other…
WKU has been awarded a $150,000 grant to support early childhood education. The funding from the PNC Foundation will be used to produce videos that will…