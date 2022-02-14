-
American whiskey producers feeling the pain from the Trump administration's trade disputes have gotten a shot of relief with an agreement that will end…
The Ohio Valley auto industry is still awaiting a decision on whether or not they’ll face tariffs. The Trump administration was scheduled to make a…
A large whiteboard in an Ashland, Kentucky, unemployment office is covered with a list of companies that are currently hiring. Senior career counselor…
The head of Kentucky’s bourbon association says he’s worried that a drawn-out trade war could slow down growth of the state’s signature distilling…
The Senate’s top leader is usually a powerful ally of President Donald Trump, but he finds himself at odds with his fellow Republican over slapping…
The Trump administration has made good on a promise to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on some major U.S. trading partners, including the European…
With sunglasses perched atop his camouflage cap, Brady Carwile filled out an application at a job fair in a community center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.…
Regional iron and steel industry leaders say they are disappointed by the Trump administration’s delay on a decision about which countries will face new…
Century Aluminum Executive Vice President Jesse Gary said his company will begin hiring up to 300 new workers for its Hancock County smelter as soon as a…
The Ohio Valley was once synonymous with steel. Even after the industry’s sharp decline the region is still home to many industries that produce or use…