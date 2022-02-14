-
Local health departments, mental health agencies and domestic violence shelters are asking state lawmakers to shield them from massive pension…
-
Western Kentucky University is once again in wait-and-see mode. The school has announced plans to trim its budget by an additional $16 million. State…
-
The budget proposal being discussed in the Kentucky General Assembly contains a new infusion of money for counties that are powered by or distribute power…
-
Kentucky’s state budget director said Gov. Matt Bevin will soon enact mid-year budget cuts to help avoid a projected revenue shortfall at the end of the…
-
Attorney General Andy Beshear said there are “significant legal problems” with Gov. Matt Bevin’s recent request for most state agencies to cut their…
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has made a combination of spending cuts and fund transfers to fill a more than $152 million budget shortfall after the state…
-
Kentucky’s state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall. State Budget Director John Chilton ordered the…
-
Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse is resigning at the end of this week.In a statement released Monday, Burse says he decided that the…
-
Recent state revenue receipts show that Kentucky’s real income is falling short of projections and will lead to a multi-million dollar budget…
-
The Kentucky Senate by a vote of 25-2 has passed a $20 billion, two-year state budget that differs from the House-passed plan on some key points. Eleven…