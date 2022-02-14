-
Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to rally support for a bill that would legalize sports betting in Kentucky as the proposal continues to languish in the…
Sports gaming has been a hot topic since a Supreme Court decision last year allowed states to legalize gambling on sports such as football and…
A bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers is writing a bill to legalize and regulate sports betting in the state.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month…
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that could allow states to legalize sports betting, potentially paving the way for Kentucky to rake…