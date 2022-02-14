-
This fall, Kentucky voters will weigh in on whether state lawmakers should be allowed to call themselves in for a special legislative session — a…
When Gov. Andy Beshear called a special legislative session on COVID-19, he clearly outlined goals to fight the pandemic in Kentucky. Some of those items…
The Republican-led legislature wrapped up the special session called by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday night.Shortly before midnight, lawmakers…
Kentucky state lawmakers have passed a GOP bill that ends the statewide mask mandates for public schools and child care centers. Public health experts,…
State lawmakers working in a special session on a pandemic relief bill for public schools are struggling to build consensus on how much flexibility…
During a special legislative session called by Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to use more than $69 million in federal…
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says adults have talked a lot about how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of K-12 students.What’s too often…
Kentucky lawmakers extended the state of emergency related to the coronavirus and several other emergency orders issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear…
A Republican-led committee of state senators gave the greenlight Tuesday to a bill that would end statewide mask mandates for public schools and childcare…
Governor Andy Beshear has called the Kentucky General Assembly to a special legislative session focused on COVID-19 measures.Beshear announced the session…