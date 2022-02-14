-
State utility regulators have upheld the value of rooftop solar and established new rates for net-metering customers with Louisville Gas and Electric and…
Kentucky utility regulators have for the first time put a dollar figure to the electricity that rooftop solar customers generate when they put energy back…
The future of renewable energy in Kentucky, and who is going to pay for it, is taking shape at a hearing before Kentucky utility regulators. Kentucky…
A new partnership between Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity aims to lower utility bills for 10 low-income families across the…
In January, Kentucky utility regulators will begin accepting rate cases under the revised Net Metering Act, shaping the future of solar in the…
Louisville’s largest solar project is now generating power for holiday shoppers.Mall St. Matthews in Louisville unveiled more than 1,400 solar panels on…
Kentucky solar advocates want state regulators to consider the benefits of residential solar, but they say that won’t happen under the latest version of a…
Three lawmakers have been added to a committee that has been considering a controversial bill that would scale back how much households with solar panels…
State lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would scale back how much homeowners with solar panels get reimbursed for putting energy back into…
Hemlock Semiconductor Group is permanently closing its idled polysilicon plant in Clarksville, citing global trade disputes that have led to an oversupply…