An energy company based in Daviess County broke ground Tuesday on a solar project that will generate enough electricity to offset the facility’s annual…
A new bill in the Kentucky legislature could ban large-scale solar projects on farmland in the state, out of fears that the growing solar industry could…
Louisville Gas and Electric is seeking approval from state utility regulators to build the largest solar array in Kentucky.If approved, the 100-megawatt…
Louisville’s largest solar project is now generating power for holiday shoppers.Mall St. Matthews in Louisville unveiled more than 1,400 solar panels on…
Kentucky utility regulators held their first public meeting over the future of solar power in the state on Tuesday.Thanks to a new state law, the Kentucky…
Beth Nahinsky wants to reduce her reliance on fossil fuels. That’s why she was planning to buy solar panels for her home in the Tyler Park neighborhood in…
With the latest rate hike, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers will help pick up the tab for membership dues at trade groups that…
Kentucky lawmakers have placed the future of rooftop solar in the hands of state regulators, changing how homeowners and small businesses receive…
The automaker Toyota announced Thursday major new investments in facilities in Kentucky and West Virginia to increase production of hybrid vehicles.…
Far from the ocean and Puerto Rico’s famous beaches, narrow roads wind into mountains not unlike the country roads of our home, West Virginia. After hours…