-
The federal program known as the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is resuming, and has been extended by the American Rescue Plan Act recently…
-
Kentucky and West Virginia have recently been added to a federal pilot program to allow food stamp recipients to purchase groceries online, and Ohio…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates almost 700,000 people across the country will lose food stamps in a new Trump Administration rule announced…
-
A new report says the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) improves health and reduces costs across Kentucky.The report from the left-leaning…
-
A report released Thursday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds nearly 323,000 children are obese in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. Obesity…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week a proposal to tighten the rules on who qualifies for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition…
-
The partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting families depending on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program, or SNAP.…
-
Kentucky’s local health departments are facing massive increases in pension costs starting in July. And this, many of them say, could cause them to have…
-
Changes in food stamp requirements are causing some area food banks to prepare for an increased demand.Up to 9,000 people in eight Kentucky counties could…
-
Some food pantries in Kentucky are preparing to serve more residents following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, that are…