-
Louisville Metro is in favor of a federal study into the historical and lingering impacts of slavery in the United States and reparations for Black…
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rejected reparations for slavery in part because it would be hard to know whom to pay.The Kentucky…
-
A discovery during a sunrise service in the Somerset City Cemetery has led to the creation of a memorial for slaves buried in unmarked graves. Charles…
-
The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights’ governing board wants to see a change to a section of the state constitution that allows slavery as criminal…