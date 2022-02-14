-
Mammoth Cave National Park is preparing to continue current budget cuts into the next fiscal year. The popular southern Kentucky attraction has let many…
-
Two western Kentucky airports will close their air traffic control facilities in April after the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday mandated the…
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the $85 billion in broad-based federal spending cuts due to take effect on Friday "modest" and downplayed…
-
Schools in western Kentucky have started to consider options if federal funding cuts are implemented next Friday.If Congress doesn't move to stop the cuts…
-
About 7,000 civilian workers at Fort Knox will be affected if federal cuts in defense spending take effect next Friday.The News-Enterprise reports the…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul believes the sequester and its $85 billion in spending cuts present a great political opportunity for Republicans. In an…