U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is predicting a vote on whether to impeach President Trump will be mostly partisan.Speaking in Bowling Green on Monday,…
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky wants to combat the rising debt load of many college students by allowing families to use retirement savings to pay off…
A man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs has asked for the Supreme Court's opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail…
A federal appeals court has vacated the sentence of Rene Boucher, the neighbor convicted of attacking U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. In a ruling…
The war in Afghanistan reaches a watershed moment this year when American service members will deploy to fight a war that began before they were born.…
More than a decade after his death, a Daviess County family has the medals belonging to their World War II veteran. PFC Isaac Taylor of Owensboro was a…
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is hopeful that debate over border security will not lead to a partial government shutdown later this week. President…
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is applauding a decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring criminal justice reform to a vote by the…
U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky have joined a growing list of lawmakers who have had their private information made public. The…
The wife of Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul says her family has endured violence and threats at a “horrifying level” over the last 18 months. Kelley…