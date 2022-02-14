Sen. Mitch McConnell

-
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says President Biden will not be impeached over his withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite calls from some…
-
Mitch McConnell is acknowledging his hand in restricting Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to fill a vacancy in the event that one of the state’s U.S. Senators…
-
A Democratic state lawmaker exploring a run against U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell says he would be committed to the Green New Deal if elected to Congress.…
-
Tens of thousands of retired coal miners and their families in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia face another deadline on expiring healthcare benefits and…
-
Two weeks until Election Day and Kentucky's hotly-contested U.S. Senate seat appears to remain up for grabs. Mitch McConnell re-took the lead in the…
-
President Barack Obama is playing a starring role in Kentucky's hotly contested Senate race despite Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes' efforts to distance…
-
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes on Sunday to promote a plan to relieve student loan debt.Warren has been…
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated millionaire businessman Matt Bevin in an expensive and bruising primary election in Kentucky. He'll…
-
Just days away from the Kentucky primary, Democratic Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes has her eyes fixed on November and a potential general…
-