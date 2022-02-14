-
At the age of 107, Marguerite Carter played the piano in her Allen County home earlier this month. That alone is pretty amazing, but try living through…
-
After nearly four years of turmoil, the family of Gabbi Doolin now has some measure of closure. Timothy Madden, who admitted to brutally killing…
-
A new trial date has been set for the Allen County man charged in the brutal death of a young girl more than two years ago. Timothy Madden returned to…
-
Kentucky’s opioid addiction epidemic sometimes takes its toll on the most vulnerable in society – babies.Now the healthcare services company LifeSkills is…
-
Glasgow police are saying an unidentified man acting strangely in their town Wednesday morning was the same man who robbed the Midwest American Federal…
-
The man charged in the brutal murder of a young girl in Allen County was back in court Wednesday. Timothy Madden made his first court appearance since…
-
Two Allen County basket makers are in Washington D.C. to see their work featured in a new exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution.But their plans could be…
-
Sumitomo Electrical Wiring Systems in Scottsville and Yahagi America Molding in Park City have will expand their operations adding nearly two dozen new…