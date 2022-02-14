-
Governor Bill Lee has announced he will extend his executive order that allows kids to not follow mask mandates. The move comes after federal judges have…
Lee County Elementary School, in eastern Kentucky, lost its third staff member to COVID-19 on Monday.Lee County Schools Superintendent Sarah Wasson has…
A Democratic state lawmaker has filed a bill to require public middle and high schools to teach the history of racism in the country.Louisville Rep.…
The Kentucky Department of Education is offering public school employees $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine before Dec. 1. Kentucky Education Commissioner…
Kentucky state lawmakers have passed a GOP bill that ends the statewide mask mandates for public schools and child care centers. Public health experts,…
Wilson County Schools will be enforcing a temporary mask mandate for students, staff and visitors starting Friday. The district will also begin to follow…
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says adults have talked a lot about how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of K-12 students.What’s too often…
A Republican-led committee of state senators gave the greenlight Tuesday to a bill that would end statewide mask mandates for public schools and childcare…
A Shelby County family is asking a federal judge to rescind Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on masking in schools. The order lets parents opt out of…
A Lee County Schools instructional assistant died of COVID-19 over the weekend, and three more district staff are hospitalized with the virus. District…