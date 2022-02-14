school vouchers

-
The Tennessee Education Savings Account law — Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher initiative — was declared unconstitutional on Monday evening by a Nashville…
-
Kentucky lawmakers are once again considering a controversial measure that would use a tax credit program to send low- and middle-income students to…
-
More details are coming out as Tennessee prepares to launch the Education Savings Account program in Shelby and Davidson counties.In a legislative hearing…
-
The sponsor of legislation that was competing with Gov. Bill Haslam's to create a school voucher program withdrew her bill on Wednesday after proponents…