Cleanup from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes that tore through Bowling Green and parts of western Kentucky will take months.While the working is just beginning,…
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a backlog of complaints to the Better Business Bureau of Kentucky.President and CEO Reanna Smith-Hamblin says the…
The state Attorney General’s Office is issuing a scam alert after several Kentuckians reported losing money to two computer virus scams. In the last two…
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General is again receiving widespread reports of a scam involving so-called “suspended” Social Security numbers.The…
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General says one of the latest scams making the rounds in the state targets senior citizens and military veterans.The…
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General says a scam making the rounds is trying to get business owners to pay for services that are provided for free…
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General is warning residents to avoid falling victim to a scam involving their Social Security numbers.The AG’s office…
The office of the Kentucky Attorney General is warning senior citizens to be on the lookout for scams related to new Medicare I.D. cards.The federal…
The Federal Trade Commission says Kentuckians lost more than $6 million last year to scammers and identity thieves.A new report from the FTC shows…
One of the latest scams making the rounds in Kentucky involves a caller who claims to be raising money to cover Veterans Affairs medical bills and aid…