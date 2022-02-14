Sarah Craighead

-
Mammoth Cave National Park is planning an increase in the amount of fees visitors would pay for cave tours, camping, and picnic shelters.Park…
-
Mammoth Cave National Park is overcoming federal budget cuts to register some of the strongest summer attendance in recent memory.The park's public…
-
Mammoth Cave National Park is preparing to continue current budget cuts into the next fiscal year. The popular southern Kentucky attraction has let many…
-
The superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park has announced the south-central Kentucky attraction has begun to implement budget cuts related to the…
-
The superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park says she's prepared to carry out the first cuts that would take place under sequestration. If Congress…
-
A veteran of the National Park Service who grew up in Kentucky's cave country has been chosen as the new superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park.…