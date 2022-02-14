-
Amid a $91 million state revenue shortfall, the Kentucky legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee approved $1.3 billion worth of contracts this…
The challenger in Kentucky’s 16th Senate GOP primary defeated the incumbent in Tuesday’s election.Max Wise of Campbellsville defeated Senator Sara Beth…
More than one hundred legislative races will be on the ballot this year in Kentucky, and for some, contenders must first get through a primary. Among…
A bill that would permit private corporations to partner with government to finance infrastructure projects is one step closer to becoming law.Filed by…
The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to require any woman seeking an abortion to have a "face-to-face" meeting with a medical professional before the…
A special election will be held in southern Kentucky next month to fill the unexpired House term of Sara Beth Gregory who was elected to the state Senate…
Republican state Rep. Sara Beth Gregory has won a special election for a Senate seat from southern Kentucky, defeating Williamsburg teacher and Democrat…
Democrats and Republicans have nominated candidates to run for an open Senate seat in southern Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that…
Gov. Steve Beshear has scheduled an election for Dec. 18 to replace former state Sen. David Williams in southern Kentucky's 16th District. Two potential…