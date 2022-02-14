same-sex marriage

-
The court battle continues over who has to pay attorney’s fees for gay couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for refusing to issue marriage…
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis said she will run for reelection next year. One of the men who was denied a license by Davis in 2015 is considering running…
A judge has once again ruled that Kentucky has to pay the legal fees of those who successfully sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused…
A county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples last year is asking a federal judge not to make her pay legal fees…
The Kentucky attorney general's office says a county clerk who went to jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has violated the…
A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss a…
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Kentucky clerk Kim Davis has obeyed his orders in the months since she spent five nights in jail for refusing to…
A federal judge awarded a team of Kentucky attorneys more than $1 million for their role in the landmark United States Supreme Court case that struck down…
This story has been updated.A federal judge has ordered Gov. Steve Beshear to weigh in on whether altered marriage licenses issued by Rowan County Clerk…