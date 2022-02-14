-
Republican Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is calling on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to set a firm “reopening” date for the state amid the…
-
Following more than a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner is pressing Gov. Andy Beshear to set a reopening date…
-
Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says he expects a smooth transition as he takes over an agriculture agency previously housed in…
-
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and a central Kentucky agri-tourism business are going to court over Governor Andy Beshear's executive action…
-
During a year-end interview, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said he’s focused on his second term in office and not currently planning a…
-
Kentucky's Republican Commissioner of Agriculture has largely flown under the radar while addressing many pressing issues facing the state's farms. He's…
-
On November 5, Kentuckians will head to the polls to elect constitutional positions like Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of…
-
Kentucky is one of 12 states that holds elections for agriculture commissioner, which facilitates and promotes the state’s $5.9 billion agriculture…
-
Kentucky officials are celebrating the results of a program that increases access to fresh produce for low-income families. The “Double Dollars” program…
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell joined Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in Louisville Tuesday to talk…