Room In the Inn

-
Government and health care leaders are advising Kentucky residents to "stay healthy at home" to minimize the spread of COVID-19.One Bowling Green…
-
There’s a new soup kitchen and warming center in Somerset and the homeless and the hungry are quickly finding their way there.While she was volunteering…
-
As overnight temperatures become bitterly cold, shelters are open in Owensboro and Bowling Green. When there are not enough beds available, some homeless…
-
Most of us this time of year take for granted a warm home or hot meal, but sometimes the most basic necessities are out of reach for some. Winter can be a…