Owensboro Mayor Ron Payne announced Friday that he will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of the year.Owensboro Living reports Payne has…
The mayor of Owensboro is planning to introduce a plan to save a city-owned golf course from being sold.The Messenger-Inquirer reports Mayor Ron Payne…
The city of Owensboro is allocating $5 million for the construction of the new International Bluegrass Music Center project along the town’s…
The mayor of Owensboro says the city should consider trying to annex nearby subdivisions in order to boost its population.Ron Payne made the comments…
The new Owensboro Convention Center opens for business Wednesday as the Ag Expo begins. The city also has grand opening festivities slated for this…
A western Kentucky city plans to have a panel determine whether it can make things easier for businesses looking to locate or expand in the area.Owensboro…
An open records dispute between city officials in Owensboro and the town's newspaper is headed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The Messenger-Inquirer…