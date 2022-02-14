-
Kentucky’s Second District Congressman says his vote in favor of the President’s plan to train moderate Syrian rebels was based largely on his desire to…
One of the candidates in the highly-contested Kentucky U.S. Senate race has agreed to take part in an event in Owensboro next month. Incumbent Senator…
The reelection campaign of Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie reports having over $1.5 million in cash-on-hand.The Warren County Republican is running for…
The Democrat running for Kentucky’s Second District U.S. House seat says Congress should pass a federal minimum wage bill.Ron Leach was in Glasgow…
A retired U.S. Army medical officer has filed to run against U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie of Kentucky.Democrat Ron Leach says Kentucky and the nation…
A Meade County Democrat with nearly 30 years of military experience is entering Kentucky's Second District Congressional campaign.Retired U.S. Army Major…