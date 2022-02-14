-
Monday is Memorial Day, a time when the nation will pause to remember the men and women who died while serving in the military. More than four decades…
-
Capping more than a decade of reviews and debate, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it has selected a suburban site for a new hospital…
-
A new veterans medical center in Louisville is another step closer to becoming a reality. The U.S. Veterans Affairs Administration released its final…
-
A Kentucky barn dance-style program for military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury has been approved for a research…
-
An offer by the city of Radcliff to donate 50 acres of land for a new Veterans Affairs medical center has apparently been rejected. Radcliff Mayor and…
-
A meeting is set for Wednesday night in Louisville to hear concerns or input about the design of the new Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center to be…