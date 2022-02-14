-
A legislative committee dismissed a petition to impeach Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth, who was indicted for allegedly strangling and threatening to…
The Republican committee reviewing impeachment petitions against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has dismissed two of the cases but is still asking the…
The impeachment petition filed against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to drag through the legislative process while petitions against Republican…
The Kentucky legislative committee reviewing impeachment petitions against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican State Rep. Robert Goforth will meet…
Eight people have filed an impeachment petition against Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth, who was indicted for assault charges last year after he…
Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth has been charged with felony strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening following a domestic violence…
A record number of Kentucky residents are registered to vote in the May 21 primary election. The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reports that…
A new state lawmaker from eastern Kentucky has become the first Republican to formally launch a campaign for governor as speculation continues over…
An eastern Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban women from receiving abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which takes place as…