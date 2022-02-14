-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul may not have received a prime time speech slot at this week's Republican National Convention, but he still managed to get…
-
Kentucky may not be a key state in this fall’s presidential election, but its two senators played a key role in GOP attacks on the president Wednesday…
-
Republican Congressional candidate Andy Barr focused on coal in his national debut at the Republican National Convention. Barr is running against…
-
The schedule shuffling at this year’s Republican National Convention won’t cost any Kentucky politicians their speaking slots. With the first day’s events…
-
Republicans are working to reschedule their convention events and speeches after canceling the first day of the massive rally in Tampa, FL. Party leaders…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is scheduled to speak in prime-time on the opening night of next week’s Republican National Convention. A schedule released by…
-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul will continue to build his national profile with a speech at the Republican National Convention later this month. A speaking slot…