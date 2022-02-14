-
Former state agriculture commissioner and University of Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer, who went to prison for violating state ethics and campaign…
Former state agriculture commissioner and University of Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer is scheduled to leave a federal prison in West Virginia for…
The Executive Branch Ethics Commission has reached settlements with two brothers who worked in the state Agriculture Department under former Commissioner…
An auction of guns and knives purchased by the Department of Agriculture during the tenure of Richie Farmer has netted over $21,000. The Herald-Leader…
The state will auction dozens of high quality collector's items left over from the a 2008 agriculture conference during Richie Farmer's tenure as Kentucky…
University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino asked a federal judge to show mercy when sentencing ex-Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Richie…
U. S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove has ruled that former Kentucky agriculture commissioner Richie Farmer can delay his report date to March 25th…
The University of Kentucky may have retired Richie Farmer’s number 32 jersey, but the federal Bureau of Prisons is bringing it back.The prison system has…
Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and University of Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison. Farmer…
Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and college basketball star Richie Farmer is scheduled to appear in court to finalize a plea deal that could send…