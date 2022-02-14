-
A man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs has asked for the Supreme Court's opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail…
-
A federal appeals court has vacated the sentence of Rene Boucher, the neighbor convicted of attacking U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. In a ruling…
-
The neighbor convicted of attacking U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has sold his home next door to the senator.Rene Boucher pleaded guilty last year to assaulting…
-
A judge has upheld a more than half-a-million dollar award in the civil case between U.S. Senator Rand Paul and the neighbor convicted of assaulting him…
-
Update:A Warren Circuit Court jury has returned a verdict in the civil trial of U.S. Senator Rand Paul and the neighbor convicting of assaulting him.…
-
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Bowling Green plans to undergo hernia surgery at a private hospital in Canada because of injuries he suffered when a neighbor…
-
The wife of Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul says her family has endured violence and threats at a “horrifying level” over the last 18 months. Kelley…
-
A judge in Warren Circuit Court ruled on Monday that the neighbor who attacked Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul over yard debris must stay away from the…
-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul has filed a civil lawsuit against his neighbor who was sentenced this month for assaulting the Republican lawmaker.A civil…
-
The neighbor who admitted to attacking U.S. Senator Rand Paul outside his home last fall was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to…