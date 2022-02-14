-
Efforts to help individuals with criminal records are continuing in Kentucky despite the coronavirus pandemic.Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is still…
Time spent incarcerated or in rehabilitation centers is common when someone makes a mistake or needs to address substance abuse issues."Step down"…
Around 40% of Kentucky state inmates released in 2016 went back to jail within a couple years of getting out.Most of those individuals went back to jail…
Everyone experiences prison time differently. To Sarah Perrine, who received a ten year sentence for a host of drug-related charges, it ended up being a…
When someone goes to jail, it's often difficult for them to move on from the criminal justice system.At the Barren County Detention Center, a group is…
Prison overcrowding has increasingly become part of the national conversation. Meanwhile, states are trying to do more to keep ex-offenders from going…