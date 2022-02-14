RECLAIM Act

-
Kentucky State Rep. Angie Hatton met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. this week to push for a bill that would bring home more than $100 million for…
A congressional subcommittee will hear testimony Thursday in support of a bill that would help clean up and redevelop surface mine land. The bill enjoys…
A U.S. House committee has advanced a bill that would send a billion dollars for mine reclamation and economic development in coal communities.The RECLAIM…
At a March ceremony to sign an executive order reversing Obama-era environmental regulations, coal miners were arranged on stage around President Donald…