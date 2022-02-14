Recidivism

-
A report published last week found that Kentucky’s incarceration rates are the worst in its region, topping Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia,…
-
A new program in Pulaski County is aiming to grow the local workforce while, at the same time, helping people who are incarcerated get a new start. It's…
-
Leading criminal justice officials and reform advocates in Kentucky are backing a new push to reform cash bail during the next legislative…
-
Tennessee's incarceration rate is on the rise — defying a nationwide trend. A new task force appointed by Gov. Bill Lee hopes to change that.But for now,…
-
Overcrowding has become a major issue facing Kentucky's county jails.The most recently available numbers from the Kentucky Department of Corrections show…
-
Around 40% of Kentucky state inmates released in 2016 went back to jail within a couple years of getting out.Most of those individuals went back to jail…
-
Everyone experiences prison time differently. To Sarah Perrine, who received a ten year sentence for a host of drug-related charges, it ended up being a…
-
When someone goes to jail, it's often difficult for them to move on from the criminal justice system.At the Barren County Detention Center, a group is…
-
Prison overcrowding has increasingly become part of the national conversation. Meanwhile, states are trying to do more to keep ex-offenders from going…