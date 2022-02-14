-
Former Western Kentucky University men's basketball coach Ray Harper has been hired in the same position at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville,…
Rick Stansbury is returning to Kentucky to coach basketball. The Meade County native was introduced Monday afternoon as the next men’s basketball coach at…
WKU women’s basketball team is eyeing a return trip to the NCAA tournament. Last spring, the team made its first appearance in “The Big Dance” since 2008.…
The WKU Board of Regents has approved a $37 million bond issue to fund a new international center and Honors College building, as well as the next phase…
WKU head men's basketball coach Ray Harper announced Tuesday the addition of Chris Harrison-Docks to the program after the guard elected to transfer from…
Up until now, college coaches from all sports have been forbidden from sending messages to recruits via text, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media…