racial justice

In 2018, students and officials at Middle Tennessee State University pushed for a building known as Forrest Hall to be renamed. When it went up for a vote…
The bust of confederate general and KKK grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from the Tennessee State Capitol. Advocates cleared the final…
The president of Western Kentucky University announced in a statement Wednesday that he will not recommend the Board of Regents take action to remove or…
Lawmakers say they’ll investigate racial disparities and come up with solutions in a new Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity that met for the…
The bust of confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest could technically be removed from the state capitol Friday, but instead it is caught…
State Rep. Attica Scott is suing several Louisville Metro Police officers. She’s joined in the suit by her daughter, Ashanti Scott, and Louisville…
Federal investigators are collecting a catalogue of internal documents and records that would detail virtually every recorded interaction between…
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city leaders across the country need to encourage police to de-escalate during protests, work with protest leaders and…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn’t think the year enslaved Africans were first brought to colonial America is one of the most…
“It’s just a blessing that somebody is finally listening,” said Denorver “Dee” Garrett, a 29-year-old Louisville protester, fighting back tears. “That…