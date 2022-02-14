prescription drugs

-
In his inaugural address Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed two of the core issues he campaigned on: health care insurance and the cost of…
-
State Senator Shane Reeves of Murfreesboro says he wasn’t surprised to see his pharmacy as the top recipient of opioids in Tennessee — more than double…
-
A new poll shows a significant drop in the number of Kentucky adults who say they’ve been prescribed pain pills.The Kentucky Health Issues Poll says 34…
-
The anti-drug coalition made up of several eastern Kentucky counties says it has collected nearly 3,000 pounds of old prescription medications.Operation…
-
Kentucky State Police officers are teaming up with the federal government to collect unused and outdated prescription medications.Saturday is National…
-
The battle continues to rage between drug companies that are trying to make as much money as possible and insurers trying to drive down drug prices. And…
-
A Kentucky Judge says he will decide this week whether to unseal the secret testimony from a former president of the company that markets the addictive…
-
Kentuckians wanting to get rid of unused prescription medicines can drop them off this Saturday during a statewide “pill take back” program.The…
-
Kentucky will receive over $1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat prescription drug abuse.The money will be spread out…
-
A south-central Kentucky doctor has been charged with prescribing pain medications outside of her professional practice, resulting in the death of a…