The country’s largest hospital chain is getting into the manufacturing business. Nashville-based HCA says it’s entered into a new joint venture with a…
A Kentucky nurse is at the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. More than 15,000 patients in New York City alone are overwhelming hospitals and…
As Kentucky competes with other public health departments for personal protective equipment from the federal government, state officials have shared…
Western Kentucky University is donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals and healthcare providers in an effort to help combat COVID-19.…