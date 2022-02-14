-
The Poor People’s Campaign will hold a rally in Bowling Green on May 10 that will be more of a celebration than the group’s usual marches or protests at…
Kentuckians pushing to lift people out of poverty and guarantee access to voting took part in a car caravan in Frankfort on Monday.The Poor People’s…
A caravan of cars with passengers mourning the more than 250,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 rolled through Kentucky’s capital city on…
Caravans of protesters drove Monday to the Washington home and Kentucky offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The protesters, who were…
The Poor People’s Campaign kicked off its west Kentucky tour with a press conference in front of the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville on April 29.…
The Poor People’s Campaign brings its national bus tour to Kentucky on April 29 with stops in Eddyville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green on its mission to…
Gov. Matt Bevin met with members of the Kentucky Poor People’s campaign after the group rallied outside his office for nearly an hour on Tuesday.The Poor…
The Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign is returning to the state capitol Tuesday to protest a new emergency regulation enacted by Governor Matt Bevin.The new…
The Poor People’s Campaign in Kentucky will be back at the state Capitol July 10, expecting to enter the building in a group after previously being…
Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky State Police illegally restricted a poverty group’s access to the state Capitol building during a series of…