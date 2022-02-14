-
Lawmakers say they want to do more to prevent child abuse in Kentucky after years of troubling reports ranking the state as one of the worst for child…
-
As pro-Trump supporters and extremists violently stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon, Richmond City Commissioner Krystin Arnold posted a…
-
After more than a decade, Kentucky resident Guy Hamilton-Smith voted this year for the first time in the state. Even though he didn’t vote in person…
-
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is downplaying the indictment of President Trump’s former campaign manager. Paul Manafort and an aide are the first to…
-
The opposing sides of the 2015 beer battle topped the list of lobbying spending during the first two months of the Kentucky General Assembly, according…